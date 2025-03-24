Paulding County plant nursery social media hoax leads to false giveaway: 'Do the right thing'

The Brief Witnesses say at least 100 people showed up to Rambo Nursery in Paulding County to take products they thought were free. A social media post is suspected of driving people to believe the business was giving away plants. Paulding County Sheriff's Office confirms the location is going out of business, but the items were not free and must be returned.



The Paulding County Sheriff's office is asking people who took items from a plant nursery to return them.

What we know:

Investigators tell FOX 5 Atlanta, Rambo Nursery requested help on Sunday when it was overwhelmed with people taking items from their business.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says false rumors quickly spread over the internet.

"Some kind of post on social media about everything being at Rambo is free for the taking, and people flocked there," says Jordan Yuodis, the chief communications officer at the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Rambo Nursery in Paulding County

The owner of the nursery declined to speak to FOX 5 Atlanta, but the sheriff's office says certain people, including employees, were allowed to take items.

"Our message is: Do the right thing and take it back," said Youdis. "We've got a bunch of other stuff we could be doing."

FOX 5 Atlanta talked to one woman who did not want to provide her name.

She returned several plants after learning they were not free.

"It's the right thing to do. It's not yours," she said.

So far, no charges have been filed.