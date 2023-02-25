Missing 16-year-old last seen in Paulding County, deputies say

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office have asked the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Authorities said Samira William was last seen Saturday around 2 p.m. on Kings Walk off of Bakers Bridge Road. They believe she was wearing all black.

William was described as a Black teenager, 5-feet-5-inches and about 150 pounds. Officials said she has brown eyes and black/blonde hair.

Deputies asked anyone who sees the teen or has any information on her whereabouts to call the sheriff's office, or 911, as soon as possible.