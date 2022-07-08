Millions in meth, multiple firearms seized during raid on Paulding County home

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

More than $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine, nearly a dozen guns, and thousands in cash was seized during a drug raid in Paulding County this week. One person was arrested.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, and DEA agents executed a search warrant on a home located at 89 Paces Lakes Point in Dallas on Tuesday. Inside, agents said they found 115 gallons of liquor meth, nine pounds of crystal meth, six rifles, a pistol, three vehicles, and $2,505 in cash.

Investigators said law enforcement was tipped off to the meth operation by a neighbor.

"The residents in our communities are the eyes and ears for law enforcement, we want to urge citizens that if you see or smell something that doesn’t seem normal, please call law enforcement to have an investigation initiated. Conversion methamphetamine labs like these are growing in popularity in the United States and the GBI, DEA, and local authorities are working hard to combat them every day," said GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steven Sweatt, who is the Commander of the HPDTF,

A hazardous materials team had to be brought in to safely dismantle and remove the methamphetamine operation.

"It is only through inter-agency cooperation that operations like this can occur. We are thankful for our state and federal partners and glad they are assisting us with putting drug dealers like this in jail," said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge.

Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He was booked into the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Investigators said more arrests and charges are possible as the investigation continues.