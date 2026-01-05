Dallas 'drug house' and $116K seized in raid now belongs to the state of Georgia

article

The Brief A judge ordered the forfeiture of a $267,000 Dallas "drug house" and $116,934 in cash to the state. Law enforcement seized 137 grams of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, and 15 grams of fentanyl during the raid. The forfeited property and assets will now be used by the State of Georgia for law enforcement purposes.



A Dallas home known locally as a "drug house" now belongs to the state of Georgia after a judge ordered the forfeiture of the property and more than $116,000 in cash.

What we know:

The order signed on Monday strips the owners of the Dallas-area real estate valued at more than $267,000. During a hearing, the court determined the home and the $116,934 in cash were used to run an illegal drug operation.

The seizure stems from a raid on Aug. 2, 2023. That day, the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office searched the home and arrested Aaron Ryan Jones Sr. Inside, agents found 137 grams of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, and 15 grams of fentanyl.

A Dallas-area home valued at $267,000 is pictured after a judge declared the property forfeited due to its use as a "drug house" (Paulding County District Attorney)

Along with the drugs and the cash, authorities seized a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban.

What they're saying:

"Working alongside the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, we want drug dealers to know this: if you bring your criminal enterprise to Paulding County, we will dismantle it piece by piece," District Attorney Robert S. Lane said.

The Paulding County District Attorney’s Office is pictured with $116,934 in seized currency to be used for law enforcement purposes in Dallas. (Paulding County District Attorney)

What's next:

The Paulding County District Attorney’s Office moved to take the assets just weeks after the raid in August 2023. The property will now be used for law enforcement purposes.