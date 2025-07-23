Paulding County deputy charged, fired for domestic dispute, sheriff says

article

A Paulding County deputy was charged and fired last week for his actions in a domestic dispute, according to investigators.

What we know:

Scott McAdam, 36, was charged with reckless conduct, battery, and cruelty to children in the second degree. He was booked into the Paulding County Jail but then transferred to a neighboring county jail while he awaits a bond hearing.

Last Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., a family member contacted the sheriff’s office regarding the domestic dispute at the home.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson, deputies immediately identified McAdam as involved upon arrival, prompting the sheriff to call the GBI for an independent investigation. McAdam was not on duty at the time of the domestic dispute call.

The GBI determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest and charge McAdam.

When that occurred, the sheriff said he immediately terminated him.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ashley Henson stated, "We are committed to protecting all of our citizens no matter who is involved. Arresting and firing one of your own is one of the most difficult things a sheriff has to do. No one is above the law, especially one of our own. We will always do what is right."

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether he has retained legal counsel.

There is no word on when his next court appearance is scheduled.