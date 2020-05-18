Paulding County captain retiring after nearly 31 years with Sheriff's Office

article

A captain with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office is retiring after nearly 31 years of service in the county.

Captain Michele Zachery began her career in working with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 1989. During her nearly 31-year career, Zachery worked under three sheriffs and served in the Jail Division and the Courthouse Security Division.

Zachery retired on Friday, May 15, 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her fellow deputies weren't able to help her celebrate. They were able to send her well wishes from afar, however, and will host an official ceremony for her at a later date.

Officials say throughout her career, Zachery was "known for her compassion and duty."

"Michele was a fantastic employee and someone I could always count on," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. "She could also make a delicious Red Velvet cake which was a treat when she brought one to work."

From all of us here at FOX 5, we hope Zachery has a relaxing retirement with lots of time with her family.

