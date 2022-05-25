Man charges with murder in deadly Paulding County mobile home fire

article

The man arrested in connection to a deadly Paulding County mobile house fire last month was charged with murder last week.

Bryan Dwayne Jones, 51, was charged with concealing the death of another and arson following his arrest in Cedartown four days after the fire. This week, he was also charged with murder and cruelty to animals.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire at a home near Hiram-Acworth Highway and Due West Road is undetermined. (Provided by Paulding County Fire Department)

The fire tore through a home located at 3412 Due West Road near Hiram-Acworth Highway in Dallas around 8:26 p.m. on April 22. An elderly woman, later identified as 72-year-old Deborah Jones, was trapped inside along with a family pet as the fire raged. Investigators said the woman is Jones’ mother.

Deputies who arrived at the scene tried to gain access to the home, but the heat and flames were too great by the time they arrived.

The fire was determined to be suspicious. Investigators said Jones gave "nonsensical statements and actions" before fleeing the scene.

The Paulding County District Attorney’s Office added the new charges last week after reviewing the case.

Jones remains in the Paulding County jail.