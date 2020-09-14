Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight battle it out on 'Verzuz'

article

Two legends of R&B and soul were the latest artists to battle it out on "Verzuz" on Instagram.

Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight treated the world to their iconic music.

The legends even brought Dionne Warwick out to sing "That's What Friends Are For" for a grand finale.

The "Verzuz" music series was created by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to entertain fans stuck indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last battle featured Brandy and Monica and broke records with millions of views.

