Patrice Endres: 22 years since Forsyth County mom vanished

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The Brief Investigators are still searching for answers 22 years after Forsyth County salon owner Patrice Endres vanished. The 38-year-old mother was kidnapped from her Cumming business in 2004 and found dead a year later. Authorities are specifically looking for her unique wedding ring, which remains missing after two decades.



This week marks 22 years since the disappearance and death of Forsyth County salon owner Patrice Endres.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to search for answers even after two decades.

The 38-year-old wife and mother was last seen around 11:30 a.m. at her salon, Tamber's Trim 'N Tan on the 6100 block of Matt Highway/Highway 369 in Cumming.

Investigators said money had been taken, her lunch sat uneaten, and her keys were still at the salon. However, her car had been moved from where it normally sat.

On Dec. 6, 2005, her skeletal remains were found behind a church on Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County.

What we don't know:

What was not found was Endres' wedding ring. It consists of two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond in the center.

Patrice Endres (GBI)

Dig deeper:

Her disappearance and death investigation was the subject of an episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix.

What you can do:

If you have information about the case or the ring's location, please call the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.