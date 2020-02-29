Patient in NJ tests negative for COVID-19 coronavirus

article

Health officials say a patient at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, New Jersey has tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"There are no other persons in New Jersey who are currently approved and awaiting testing for the virus that causes COVID-19," the New Jersey Department of Health said in a statement.

“Most New Jersey residents are at low risk for novel coronavirus,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “If individuals are having symptoms, the illness is much more likely to be caused by common respiratory viruses such as flu or the common cold.”

Since emerging in China in December, COVID-19 has sickened more than 85,000 people and killed more than 2,900 around the world. So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-state area.