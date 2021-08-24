Crews battle major fire at Cobb County meat company

article

Fire crews have successfully put out a major blaze at a meat company in Austell, Georgia Monday night.

Officials say they were called to a fire at the Patak Meat Product Inc. building on the 4100 block of Ewing Street Monday around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire coming from the center of the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and save the front area of the building where smokers and dry goods were stored.

"PATAKS is a staple in our community and we’re devastated," a spokesperson for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services told FOX 5. "The fire department family is looking forward to their reopening as soon as possible."

No injuries or deaths have been reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

