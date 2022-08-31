Passengers killed, driver hospitalized in College Park car crash, troopers say

article

Two people are dead and a person is receiving treatment for serious injuries following a crash involving two cars in College Park.

Georgia State Patrol said a Mitsubishi Galante crashed into a Ford Super Duty truck on Old National Highway at around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection with Sullivan Road.

Troopers found two passengers, one in the front seat and another in the rear seat, dead at the scene. The driver was rushed to a hospital.

The pickup driver's medical condition is unknown.

Troopers have not released the crash report and are still investigating.