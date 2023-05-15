Party for the Paws event raises money for Atlanta Humane Society

A big anniversary deserves a big party. So, what about two big anniversaries happening at the same time? Well, that deserves a Party for the Paws.

Puppy Haven in Brookhaven will host its sixth annual Party for the Paws on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 3 p.m., benefiting the Atlanta Humane Society. This year’s event happens to fall during tenth anniversary celebrations for Metro Atlanta-based doggy daycare Puppy Haven and the 150th anniversary of Atlanta Humane Society, so organizers say their goal is to make this the best Party for the Paws yet, both for human visitors and their four-legged friends.

Organizers say Saturday’s big event will feature live music from singer-songwriter Jordan Berry, vendors, food and beer, and plenty of activities for kids. Oh, and did we mention adoptable dogs from Atlanta Humane Society…and dog costume and tricks contests?

As in past years, Party for the Paws is free to attend, but donations are encouraged and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Money raised will be donated to the Atlanta Humane Society, the no-kill shelter that specializes in sheltering and adoption, veterinary care, and community outreach. The organization was founded by Captain Joseph Burke in 1873 and — here’s a little trivia for you — we’re told it was Atlanta’s first non-religious nonprofit.

Puppy Haven, meanwhile, was founded in 2013 and provides daycare, boarding and grooming for pups at several Metro Atlanta locations. Puppy Haven Brookhaven is located at 2740 Caldwell Road Northeast.

We spent a morning at Puppy Haven Brookhaven last year getting ready for Party for the Paws, and we couldn’t resist doing it again — but this time, we decided to showcase Atlanta Humane Society’s Arthur M. Blank Family Animal Center in Atlanta, meeting some of the dogs looking for their forever homes. Click the video player to check out our special sneak peek at this year’s big event!