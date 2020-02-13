Part of ceiling at Atlanta's airport collapses

Part of the ceiling at Atlanta's airport collapsed Thursday morning, FOX 5 News has confirmed.

Photo courtesy of Courtney Timm

It happened at Cat Cora's Kitchen located in Terminal A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A traveler at the airport, Courtney Timm, shared a photo with us after a portion of the ceiling collapsed inside the restaurant.

Timm said she was eating at the restaurant at around 7:38 a.m.

"As I approached the chair to sit down, we were blasted with gut-wrenching screaming, crashing, and shattering from above," Timm told FOX 5 News.

The airport released a statement via Twitter around 8:45 a.m., saying emergency crews responded and assisted at least one customer who may have been hurt.

An investigation is underway.