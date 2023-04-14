Parrots stolen from popular Buckhead restaurant recovered

article

The owners of a popular restaurant in the Buckhead area says three of its birds were stolen overnight.

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill on Peachtree Street is known for its birds, vegetarian and vegan menu items, and eclectic decor.

The stolen birds are named Ruby, Peaches and Cream.

According to a Facebook post, the theft appears to have been premeditated.

The thieves reportedly spray-painted the cameras in the restaurant's driveway and had a trailer with cages for the birds.

The restaurant notified FOX 5 Atlanta at approximately 1:45 p.m. that the birds have been located and they are on their way to pick them up. No other information was given at that time.

Watch FOX 5 Atlanta later today for a full report about the theft.