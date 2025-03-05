ParkMobile data breach: Deadline arrives for settlement claims

article

The Brief The deadline has arrived to submit a claim for the $32.8 million settlement over a ParkMobile data breach. The Atlanta-based company agreed to the class action settlement over a 2021 data breach that allowed someone to access basic customer information. Eligible users can receive up to $25 in cash or a $1 credit in the parking app.



Wednesday is the last day for Georgians to submit a claim in the $32.8 million settlement over a ParkMobile data breach.

The Atlanta-based company is offering cash or credit in its app to those affected by the 2021 breach.

ParkMobile data breach

The backstory:

In March 2021, the company announced that a vulnerability in a third-party system it uses allowed someone to access customer data. ParkMobile said that only basic user information like license platform numbers, phone numbers, and email addresses were affected. No credit card information or social security numbers were accessed in the breach.

Several federal lawsuits claim that around 21 million users' personal information was exposed in the breach, claiming damages for possible identity theft and fraud.

While ParkMobile has not admitted any wrongdoing, it agreed to a settlement at the end of 2024.

Who's entitled to the ParkMobile settlement?

What we know:

According to the company, any users who received notice of the 2021 data security breach are eligible to be part of the settlement.

Members should also have received an email about the class action settlement in recent months.

If you are not sure if you are included, you can contact the Settlement Administrator by calling toll-free at 1-866-944-4062.

Eligible individuals who submit a claim by the end of Wednesday could get up to $25 or a $1 credit in the ParkMobile app.

Exceptions to the class include the judges who presided over the settlement and members of their direct families as well as members of the settlement class who requested to be excluded ahead of the deadline.

What you can do:

To learn more about the ParkMobile settlement and submit your claim, visit its website.