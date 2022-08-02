Parking lot dispute shooting at Cleveland Ave shopping plaza leaves 1 injured, East Point police say

An altercation in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in East Point escalated after officers say a man was shot and sent to the hospital.

East Point Police officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot at 854 Cleveland Ave., an address close to the Cleveland Avenue Crossing Plaza.

"A black male was found with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Witnesses advised that three black males were in an altercation with the victim," East Point Police officials said.

Detectives were able to determine that the group of men knew each other.

At this time, officers are looking for the other individuals involved as they said the men ran towards Sylvan Road after the shooting.

The victim was able to enter the Luxury Nails & Spa to get assistance to his injuries from law enforcement officials and bystanders.

Video footage was obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta of what people are calling "a hero" after a woman, who was getting her nails done, tended to the injured man by taking her clothes off to clog the wound.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the East Point Police Department at (404) 559-6300 or reach out through Instagram and Twitter.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.