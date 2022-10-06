Man in ski mask chased woman on Kennesaw Mountain trail, park rangers say

Walkers and joggers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield are on edge.

Park rangers and Cobb County police are investigating a report of a man sitting in the woods, wearing a ski mask and then chasing a woman who was walking with her dog.

The woman's husband told FOX 5 it happened about a mile or two from the Cheatham Hill parking lot on Tuesday morning.

The woman's husband said the man shouted at her in English and Spanish that he loved her and told her not to run. The husband said his wife ran as fast as she could until she caught up with a group of people. They helped get her to a place where she was safe.

"Luckily there were people that she was able to catch up to," said Tahira Brown who was at the park Wednesday.

The woman's husband said his wife is still terrified. He wanted others to know what had happened, so they could be on alert.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield (FOX 5)

Beverley Cunningham was walking with her daughter and their dog, Jack, Wednesday evening. She says while she thinks Kennesaw Mountain is safe, she's still always careful.

"I bring a stun gun with me and mace. You can't be too prepared these days," said Cunningham.

Rangers have stepped up patrols in the area as they investigate what happened.

"Hopefully they can find the guy, I don't like the fact that he's masked, that's never a good sign," said Bethany Chatterjee who was at the park Wednesday.

Park authorities say if you saw the man with the ski mask, or had an encounter with him, contact the park service. They also say if you ever see anything suspicious in the park, call 911 right away.