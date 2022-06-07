Deputies search for missing teen in Paulding County

article

Paulding County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Paris Kimble was last seen on Friday morning leaving her home in Hiram, Georgia, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies describe Kimble as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with short black hair.

Kimble is listed as a runaway, but deputies are hoping she will contact them soon to let them know she is OK.

If anyone sees her or has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at (770) 443-3016 or send a message to the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.