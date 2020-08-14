Parents rally, debate over closing schools in Paulding County

Josh Plancher organized the 'Rally to Close Paulding County Schools Now.'

"It just looks so unorganized and irresponsible," he said when confronted by counter-protesters.

There was a heated back and forth between parents and students at Veteran's Memorial Park on Friday.

One student said, "We know our risks. We're willing to take our risk. If you don't want to risk, stay home."

Dozens of counter-protesters gathered at the park in response to Plancher's rally.

Only his family showed up in support of his effort.

"We really wanted to come out here with a message of love to let the community know we love the community and that we are not looking like people that love our community and try to keep people alive,' he told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

The protest is in response to a photo of a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School.

On Friday, administrators sent out their latest list of COVID-19 cases within their schools.

"I got an email and a phone call from my son that, whose in fifth grade, one of the children in his class did test positive," Carley Pierce explained.

She said everyone in her child's Jefferson Elementary class is now quarantining.

Pierce told FOX 5 it's not a concern for her because "they have a plan in place. I've seen the plan. I've talked to the administrators."

Some folks here said they know the risk of traditional school but virtual learning is just not an option.

"For her, especially her mentally - she can't read," Mandy Hittle, whose daughter has special needs, explained. "She can't sit still long enough to do it. Nothing keeps her attention."

As for Plancher, he hopes these conversations can continue to help create a safer community.

"What I really just want to see is a public conversation that engages intelligent ideas to allow us to move forward our community," he told FOX 5.