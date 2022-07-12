Parents of youngest Clayton County students disappointed over clear book bag policy

Clayton County students will have to have a specific type of book bag when they return to classes next month. Officials with the school district announced the requirement of all students to carry clear book bags as an added safety measure. It came after an increased number of incidents involving weapons on school grounds.

One parent said he was aware there was a new policy in place but didn’t know it extend to even the district’s youngest students.

"It may be little to you, but it’s a big thing to these kids," John Thomas said in an interview on Tuesday.

With a new school year just weeks away, he said he’s reluctantly started the search for his second-grader’s new book bag on Amazon. But what he’s planning to get is not the one his 7-year-old, Macieo, wanted.

"He loves Godzilla. He said, ‘you mean I can’t carry my Godzilla book bag?’ I said, ‘hey we gone have to change it up’," the father explained.

The school district's new policy comes after a school district security official reported a total of 97 weapons violations and 84 police reports during the 2021-2022 school year. The most recent was just two months ago when a gun went off inside Jonesboro High School. Thankfully, no one was injured.

"I understand for the older kids…but the little kids?" Thomas said.

He told FOX 5 his son loves to learn but more than that, he loves his favorite cartoon characters. Thomas said he is disappointed with the decision that will make it difficult for his son to have both at the same time.

"He loves school, loves to read…it's just the simple fact that you know we're taking another thing away from them," he explained.

The district did take a survey regarding the proposed backpack change in May. The survey revealed more than 60 percent of nearly 3,000 participants agreed with the move to require them.

A spokesperson for Clayton County Schools issued the following statement in response:

"Clayton County Public Schools is committed to implementing strategies and practices that enhance the safety of all students, staff and stakeholders who visit our campuses. While we understand the excitement the beginning of school brings, especially for our youngest students, we ask parents/guardians to be patient and appreciate their continued support in making sure all students are safe."

Students return to school on August 3.