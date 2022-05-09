Parents of girl killed in Easter Sunday arson absent from custody hearing

article

The parents of a young girl killed in a house fire and the teen charged in the deadly arson did not show up for a custody hearing on Monday.

The lawyer for William and Carina McCue said he does not know where the couple went.

The two are wanted for child cruelty. Law enforcement said their children lived in deplorable conditions.

The couple's 10-year-old daughter, Zoe McCue, died in a house fire on Easter Sunday. The girl's 15-year-old brother is charged with arson and murder.

The couple's last known address was the Hometown Suites located at 1775 N. Brown Road in Lawrenceville, police said. They were last seen driving a 2017 white Honda Accord with Georgia tag CHB7385 along Interstate 85 northbound near Oak Parkways in Norcross, police said.

The charges against the couple surfaced following the deadly fire when Zoe McCue's 15-year-old brother was charged with first-degree arson, malice murder and felony murder.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the McCues is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Easter Sunday arson in Loganville

On April 17, fire crews went to a home on Beaver Road just before 5 a.m. The house was on fire and first responders worked to find the two children missing from the home.

Crews found the girl dead inside the home in a makeshift bed set up with bedding in the tub in the bathroom.

Officials found the teenager about four hours after the fire outside the home. Investigators later determined he was responsible for the deadly fire.

Smoke detectors were in the home, but it was not clear if they were working.

William McCue said he was at work with his teenage daughter at the time of the fire.

Child cruelty investigation

A separate investigation began when officials found unsanitary and dangerous living conditions in the home.

Investigators said they found improvised camping-style toilet seat buckets and non-usable toilets with septic tanks not working or full. Water from the faucet was redirected to a five-gallon bucket sitting on the floor. The showers and the bathtubs did not appear to be functioning.

Police also discovered the children had not been to school in years.

Investigators attempted to speak with the couple, who evaded police.