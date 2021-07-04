Parents injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier with children on board, firefighters say

Hall County firefighters said two people were hospitalized after a boat caught fire on Lake Lanier in the area of Big Creek Park.

Four people were on the boat, two adults and two children. The two adults were injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The two children also went to Grady to stay with their parents.

Firefighters said at least one of the parents suffered burn injuries.

Hall County firefighters responded to extinguish the fires, as well as Georgia DNR, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Hall County Sheriff's Office.

