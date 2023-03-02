Parents found passed out in car with infant inside, deputies say

A Coweta County couple was arrested after deputies discovered them unconscious at the gas pumps of a convenience store located along State Road 34. Investigators say a one-year-old boy was in their car as well as drugs the two had been using.

Coweta County deputies say the couple had apparently pulled up to the gas pumps at a Circle K with the intention of filling up, but instead, Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington passed out cold. Witnesses became alarmed when they spotted a small child crawling around the car unbuckled.

Body cam video provided by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office shows what investigators say is Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington after deputies find them passed out at a gas pump.

Deputies said Arrington was clearly confused when she stepped out of the car. Investigators suspected she was high. Inside the car, deputies say they found narcotic residue as well as bags containing both heroin and meth.

Pope and Arrington are facing charges for both drugs and child cruelty.

The one-year-old was turned over to DFCS.