Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Parents found passed out in car with infant inside, deputies say

By
Published 
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Parents found passed out in car with young infant, deputies say

Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington face drug and child cruelty charges after Coweta County deputies say they found both of them passed out with their one-year-old child crawling around inside the vehicle.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County couple was arrested after deputies discovered them unconscious at the gas pumps of a convenience store located along State Road 34. Investigators say a one-year-old boy was in their car as well as drugs the two had been using.

Coweta County deputies say the couple had apparently pulled up to the gas pumps at a Circle K with the intention of filling up, but instead, Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington passed out cold. Witnesses became alarmed when they spotted a small child crawling around the car unbuckled.

Image 1 of 6

Body cam video provided by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office shows what investigators say is Jeffrey Pope and Allison Arrington after deputies find them passed out at a gas pump. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Arrington was clearly confused when she stepped out of the car. Investigators suspected she was high. Inside the car, deputies say they found narcotic residue as well as bags containing both heroin and meth.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Pope and Arrington are facing charges for both drugs and child cruelty.

The one-year-old was turned over to DFCS.