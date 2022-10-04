Parents, advocates fear legal challenges could delay medical cannabis production, sales

Some advocates for, and parents of patients of, people who live with debilitating ailments now worry recent lawsuits could delay the growing and selling of the drug in the state.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission recently awarded licenses to Trulieve and Botanical Sciences to begin selling low THC oil to registered patients who suffer from severe seizures, Parkinson’s and terminal cancer.

"We’re very excited that pretty soon patients will be able to purchase this oil here in Georgia," said Shannon Cloud, whose daughter Elena lives with Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that can cause developmental delays.

But, that left at least nine companies that did not get licenses.

They filed lawsuits, claiming the process was unfair. Superior court ordered the medical-cannabis commission to stop giving out licenses until the cases are resolved. That could delay eventual production and sale of medical cannabis in Georgia.

"It absolutely could slow things down. It’s just been a frustrating process," Cloud said. "Parents and patients have had to go through a lot of hard work to find the oil, often breaking state and federal law to obtain the oil here in Georgia."

FOX 5 Atlanta called the medical-cannabis commission. We are waiting for a response.

For now, only two companies will be able to serve more than 24,000 patients and nearly 18,000 caregivers around the state.

"If there’s further delays, that just means more months these people are having to wait and not get the relief that they need," Cloud said.

Patients hope two companies can accommodate all those people who need help the most.