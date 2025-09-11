Paraglider injured in crash at Barrow County airport

The Brief The paraglider operator was found breathing but unresponsive and was quickly transported for medical evaluation and treatment. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the paraglider crash at Barrow County Airport. A community member's quick 911 call ensured a rapid response from first responders, aiding the injured individual.



A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after crashing a paraglider at Barrow County Airport, authorities said.

What we know:

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1:04 p.m. and found the operator of the paraglider breathing but unresponsive. He was immediately transported for medical evaluation and treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will investigate the crash at the airport on Ronald Wood Road.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Smith praised the quick action of the community member who first called 911 to report the incident.

"The swift action of the citizen who called 911 ensured a rapid response from first responders," Smith said. "Their attentiveness played an important role in getting help to the injured individual as quickly as possible."