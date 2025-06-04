Explore Panola Mountain State Park: A haven for outdoor enthusiasts near Atlanta

The Brief Panola Mountain State Park offers diverse outdoor activities, including biking, hiking, archery, and fishing, set within the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. The park features nine miles of trails and Alexander Lake, where visitors can enjoy catch-and-release fishing and non-motorized boating. Facilities include an archery range with lessons, picnic shelters, and a pavilion for rent, plus guided hikes to a unique granite outcrop.



Just 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, Panola Mountain State Park offers visitors a variety of outdoor activities, from biking and hiking to archery and fishing, all within the scenic backdrop of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area.

FOX 5 recently visited the park to highlight its recreational opportunities as part of the station’s summer series on Georgia’s state parks.

What we know:

The state park features nine miles of trails, including seven miles of paved paths and two miles of natural-surface trails. Bike rentals are available on-site for $10 an hour, allowing visitors to explore the park’s hilly terrain.

Alexander Lake, located within the park, offers catch-and-release fishing for largemouth bass, as well as other species that may be kept. Swimming is prohibited, but non-motorized boats such as kayaks and canoes are allowed on the water.

The park also includes an archery range, where lessons are available for beginners. Equipment is provided as part of the instructional sessions.

Panola Mountain State Park has four picnic shelters and a pavilion available for rent, making it a popular site for family gatherings and group events. A ranger-led guided hike to the granite outcrop—part of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area—is also available by reservation. The granite formation is one of only three of its kind in Georgia and is a designated National Natural Landmark.

What you can do:

The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

To learn more, go to gastateparks.org/PanolaMountain.