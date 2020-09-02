Palmetto police search for teenage runaway

article

Police in Palmetto are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Nya Slaughter was last seen Aug. 22 at the Georgia Baptist Children's Home along Hutchenon Ferry Road in Palmetto, police said. She is listed as a runaway.

Slaughter is described by police as being 5-feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and red hair. She has a tattoo of the name "Teno" on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark shorts with long socks and a pair of slides on her feet.

Slaughter has connections in Florida and California, the staff at the Georgia Baptist Children's Home told police. Her mother lives in the Atlanta area, police.

She is believed to have hitched a ride out of the area.

Police said this is not the first time she has run away. The last time, police said they found her along Panola Road in Lithonia.

Slaughter takes medication to manage her diabetes but is believed to be without it.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-463-9056.