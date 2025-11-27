'Palm Royale' stars Mindy Cohn, Amber Chardae Robinson talk Season 2

Fans have been very thankful to get a second season of the Apple TV+ hit "Palm Royale."

The third episode of the season began streaming yesterday, revealing even more surprises about the show’s long list of glamorous characters. Among them is society editor Ann Holiday, played by television icon Mindy Cohn ("The Facts of Life"). Cohn says she used real-life gossip columnists like Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons as inspiration in creating the character.

"Obviously, just because of the time period, but also just the power they held," says Cohn. "As much as they wanted to get the story, those society people — or in their terms, the Hollywood stars — that’s how they found relevance. And so there’s this little power play, where they both need each other."

Real-life figures also influenced co-star Amber Chardae Robinson, whose character Virginia was revealed this season to be part of the FBI.

"Angela Davis and Audre Lorde and Billie Holiday, people who were revolutionaries at this time, using their art to push a message," says Robinson. "Virginia is this kind of like fish-out-of-water here, and she’s trying to find her footing and her grounding. But I think this season, she really does figure out where she belongs."

New episodes of "Palm Royale" begin streaming Wednesdays on Apple TV+