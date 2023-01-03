Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing

Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim knew the suspect, and the two were involved in some sort of altercation. Officers brought in the Aggravated Assault Unit to investigate the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.