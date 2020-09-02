Owners hope Black Restaurant Week kick starts return from COVID-19 slump

Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta kicks off September 3 and runs until September 13. The coronavirus hit many restaurants hard and forced some businesses to shut their doors for good. Organizers hope this event is a boost in the right direction to get people to support those still open.

“To have black restaurant week at this time is essential,” Co-Owner of Apt. 4B Tasha Cyril said.

Apt 4B is more than a business for Tasha Cyril. It’s her baby.

“It’s a reflection of what we love, where we are from, and the music choices we love. It’s a cultural space for us,” Cyril said.

This is just one of nearly 50 restaurants participating in Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week. Like everything else, the coronavirus has made an impact.

“We’ve only been open for six weeks. COVID pushed us back about three months,” Cyril said.

The restaurant offers a new twist on Caribbean classics but what does Apt 4B mean? It’s based on a couple living in an apartment.

“The lady in the relationship is a DJ so the records are her. The guy in the relationship is a photographer that brings that part of his life to life,” Cyril said.

“These businesses have been affected due to COVID. Their businesses are unfortunately down,” Warren Luckett said.

Luckett is one of the co-founders of the Black Restaurant Week experience.

“We highlight all the food across the African experience. That would include African American food, Caribbean food, and African food,” Luckett said.

Yes, we are still in a pandemic, but these business owners are working to keep you safe.

“We are doing temperature checks at the door and we have hand sanitizer at different parts of the restaurant,” Cyril said.

Organizers are also urging customers to use delivery apps to support.

“We are supplying them with tamper-proof decals for their takeout and delivery services and we are really encouraging people to participate in takeout and delivery,” Luckett said.

“We are able to show we can do fine dining and we too are cultured when it comes to food,” Cyril said.

To learn more about Black Restaurant Week and a full list of participating restaurants click here.