Owner of Sandy Springs cafe cited for illegal after-hours club

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The Brief Sandy Springs officials shut down Nubia Café and Restaurant days after a shooting left two men wounded. Police say investigators determined the business was operating as an illegal after-hours establishment without required licenses and permits. The business owner was cited for multiple violations following an inspection Tuesday.



A Sandy Springs business has been shut down after police investigating a weekend shooting determined it was operating as an illegal after-hours establishment, authorities said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police shut down Nubia Café after weekend shooting in Sandy Springs

What we know:

The Sandy Springs Police Department said Nubia Café and Restaurant, located at 8599 Roswell Road, Suite C1, was shut down following an inspection Tuesday by police, the Sandy Springs Fire Department and Code Enforcement.

Business owner Frank Lyonga was cited for multiple violations related to the operation of the establishment. Police said the business did not have required state licenses and city permits.

Shooting leads to investigation

The backstory:

The shutdown stems from an investigation into a shooting that happened around 5:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Police said a physical altercation began inside Nubia Café and continued into the parking lot. During the confrontation, 28-year-old Bienvenu Deounoudjou allegedly shot a 34-year-old man multiple times.

The victim was shot in the arm and upper chest and taken to a hospital. Police said he was later released.

Deounoudjou also suffered what police described as an inadvertent gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say business was operating illegally

What they're saying:

As detectives continued investigating the shooting, police said they discovered the business was operating as an illegal after-hours establishment without the required state licenses and city permits.

Four days after the shooting, police, firefighters and Code Enforcement officials inspected the property.

Following that inspection, Lyonga was cited for multiple violations and the business was ordered shut down because of the licensing and permitting issues.

Police said the enforcement action was part of the department's effort to address criminal activity and enforce regulations intended to protect public safety.