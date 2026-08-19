Police shut down Nubia Café after weekend shooting in Sandy Springs

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The Brief Sandy Springs police shut down Nubia Café and Restaurant after discovering it operated as an illegal after-hours club. The shutdown followed a Saturday morning shooting that left two men wounded, including the suspected gunman. Business owner Frank Lyonga received citations for multiple operating violations during a Wednesday inspection.



Sandy Springs police shut down an illegal after-hours club on Roswell Road after a Saturday morning shooting injured two men.

Sandy Springs police investigation

What we know:

At approximately 5:43 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at Nubia Café and Restaurant, located at 8599 Roswell Road.

Investigators say a fight started inside the business and spilled out into the parking lot.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, 28-year-old Bienvenu Deounoudjou shot a 34-year-old man multiple times during the fight.

The victim was shot in his arm and upper chest, while Deounoudjou inadvertently shot himself in the leg.

Illegal club operating violations

By the numbers:

Both men received treatment at a local hospital, and the victim was later released.

Authorities arrested Deounoudjou and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, the Sandy Springs Police Department, Sandy Springs Fire Department and Code Enforcement inspected the property.

Officials cited business owner Frank Lyonga for multiple violations and shut the establishment down for lack of required state licenses and city permits.

Motive and business response

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what triggered the initial fight inside the restaurant. Police have also not stated if the owner faces additional legal charges beyond the citations.