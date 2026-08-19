Lithonia man sentenced in deadly gas station shooting

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The Brief William Cooper, 21, was sentenced to life without parole plus five years for the March 2025 fatal shooting of Delantay Johnson at a Lithonia gas station. Surveillance footage contradicted Cooper's self-defense claims, showing him shoot Johnson out of a car window and again as Johnson tried to crawl away. Police found text messages on Cooper's phone revealing he planned to harm Johnson after claiming Johnson had taken a stolen gun from him.



A 21-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a man at a DeKalb County gas station last year, according to the district attorney's office.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man arrested for shooting at gas station on Covington Highway identified

What we know:

Prosecutors said that William Cooper, 21, shot and killed Delantay Johnson, 28, at the gas station on Covington Highway in Lithonia on Mar. 6, 2025.

The district attorney's office said that DeKalb County Police found Johnson lying face down in the middle of the gas station's parking lot. He had been shot in the back. Johnson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

As officers were trying to help Johnson, Cooper approached officers and admitted that he was the shooter and claimed self-defense, the news release stated.

Cooper told officers that it all started with an argument earlier that day and accused Johnson of threatening him. Officials said that Cooper claimed Johnson left the gas station and returned with a gun.

The district attorney's office said that detectives pulled surveillance video showing Cooper circle the gas pumps in a white Volvo. Cooper approached Johnson and said something to him before firing shots out of his car window, the release added.

Officials said that Johnson tried to crawl towards the gas station's convenience store for help, but Cooper stopped his car, got out and shot Johnson several more times.

Surveillance footage confirmed that Johnson had a weapon in his waistband, but never pulled it out.

The district attorney's office said that investigators obtained a search warrant for Cooper's cell phone and found text messages where he complained to someone that he was upset with Johnson because he allegedly took a stolen gun from him. Cooper planned to hurt Johnson if he saw him, the news release added.

A DeKalb County jury found Cooper guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

After the verdict, Cooper was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person Cooper was texting when he complained about the stolen gun and threatened to harm Johnson.

Prosecutors have not provided additional details about the stolen gun Cooper claimed Johnson took from him.

It is unclear if Cooper and Johnson knew each other before the shooting.