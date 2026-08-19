SWAT responds to barricaded man at DeKalb County apartments

Image 1 of 9 ▼ SWAT officers responded to the Parkway Grand apartments off Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County after a domestic situation led to a man barricading himself inside an apartment on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief SWAT and specialized tactical officers responded to a barricaded person scene at an apartment complex in DeKalb County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident began around 9:30 p.m. as a response to a domestic situation at the Parkway Grand apartments. Police stated that a man barricaded himself inside an apartment and may possibly have other people inside with him.



Investigators believe the man who sparked a SWAT standoff on Wednesday evening at an apartment complex off Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County had fled the area.

What we know:

Officers were initially called out for a domestic disturbance happened at the Parkway Grand apartments, located at 1400 Woodberry Place.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a man barricaded himself inside one of the apartments, possibly with other people with him.

FOX 5 crews spotted SWAT and other specialized tactical officers at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if they are still searching for the man.

It remains unknown if anyone inside the apartment with the barricaded man has been injured.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the barricaded man or what specific charges he may face.

Police have not revealed whether any hostages are being held inside the home.