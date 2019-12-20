Own a portion of a French castle for just $55

If you have $55, you can help restore a castle in France and own a piece of history.

A project called Adopte un Chateau, or Adopt a Castle, is offering people the chance to own a portion of a castle in need of repair in France. According to the nonprofit’s website, there are more than 30,000 castles in France and about 600 of them are “in danger” of falling apart.

Within 10 years, the number could multiply by as much as 10 times the amount, according to the project’s website.

The project has been going on for three years and it aims to revive castles and surrounding grounds.

This year’s chateau is in France’s western region – the Chateau de Vibrac in Charente. The historic castle was occupied until the end of the 18th century, according to the website.

Anyone who contributes 50 euros ($55) or more to have the castle restored gets lifetime access to the grounds, a plot of garden with their name on it and a role in determining the future of that piece of castle.

To get your own piece of castle, you can click here. The website will need to be translated since it’s in French.