Former Atlanta Housing exec pleads guilty to multiple fraud charges

The Brief Senior Atlanta Housing executive pleaded guilty to three federal fraud counts. Prosecutors allege misuse of Section 8 funds, COVID-19 relief and mortgage fraud. Sentencing is set for May 5, 2026; defendant remains on bond.



A senior executive at Atlanta Housing has pleaded guilty to multiple federal fraud charges tied to housing assistance, pandemic relief funds and mortgage refinancing, according to court records filed in U.S. District Court.

PREVIOUS STORY: Senior Atlanta Housing executive charged in Section 8, pandemic relief fraud case

What we know:

Tracy Denise Jones entered a guilty plea on Feb. 2 to three counts in a criminal information during a change-of-plea hearing before U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee.

Federal prosecutors previously alleged Jones, a longtime senior vice president at Atlanta Housing, used false identities and shell companies to collect more than $36,000 in Section 8 housing payments, improperly obtained over $27,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, and secured a $219,780 mortgage through false statements. Authorities said the misconduct involved programs overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Small Business Administration.

What they're saying:

Atlanta Housing said it takes the matter seriously and respects the legal process, noting that internal safeguards were in place but were circumvented by the individual involved. The agency said it has taken appropriate action and continues to strengthen oversight and compliance, adding it will not comment further while the case remains active.

What's next:

The court accepted the plea and allowed Jones to remain on bond pending sentencing, which has been scheduled for May 5 in Atlanta.

Atlanta Housing announced that Shannon Linsey was appointed interim senior vice president of the Housing Choice Voucher Program after Jones was charged.