LaFayette man convicted after high schooler finds hidden camera in bathroom

The Brief Michael Forker was sentenced to 65 years in prison after a victim discovered a hidden camera in his bathroom and reported it to her school.

Police found a massive archive of recordings showing the victim being filmed over several years, along with evidence of physical molestation.

A jury found Forker guilty on multiple counts, including sexual exploitation and invasion of privacy.

An elderly LaFayette man has been convicted of child molestation and spying on an underage girl, according to the district attorney.

What we know:

The case began when the victim discovered a hidden camera in a bathroom at the home of Michael Forker. The victim turned the device over to staff at her high school, which prompted police to seize the camera and serve a search warrant at Forker's residence.

During the search, officers located a locked room filled with computers and camera equipment. Investigators found an external hard drive containing hundreds of recordings captured over several years, which showed the girl using the restroom. Police noted that the footage also showed Forker himself moving the camera. Additionally, officers discovered an image of the victim's face photoshopped onto the body of a naked adult.

During the trial, the girl testified that Forker molested her while he believed she was asleep.

A Walker County jury convicted Forker of child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, and five separate counts of invasion of privacy on Dec. 3, 2025.

What's next:

Following the conviction, Lookout Mountain Superior Court Chief Judge Brian House sentenced Forker to 65 years, with the first 58 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.