Morrow man arrested for threat at Upson-Lee Elementary School

The Brief Demarcus Deon Spivey was arrested Sunday for allegedly making a hoax phone call claiming he was armed inside Upson-Lee Elementary. The threat forced a total lockdown of the school on Friday morning while law enforcement searched the premises. Coordinated efforts between the GBI and local sheriff's offices led to Spivey's arrest in Morrow.



A man was arrested Sunday in Clayton County after allegedly making threats against Upson-Lee Elementary School on Friday, according to sheriff’s deputies.

What we know:

Officials said Demarcus Deon Spivey, 31, of Morrow, was arrested in Clayton County after being linked to threatening calls. According to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Spivey called the school on Jan. 30 and claimed to be inside the building with a gun.

The call prompted an immediate lockdown as deputies responded to clear the facility. Once the building was secured, the lockdown was lifted. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case and helped track Spivey to Clayton County, where he was taken into custody with help from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.

Spivey is charged with making terroristic threats, and authorities noted that additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not disclosed a motive for the call or confirmed if Spivey has any connection to the school.