Overturned dump truck spills dirt on Buford Highway intersection, lanes shut down

A multi-vehicle accident involving a dump truck has shut down multiple lanes on Buford Highway Friday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Buford Highway at North Berkley Lake Road.

Duluth police say a dump truck collided with two vehicles and overturned, spilling dirt all over the road.

Thankfully, the people involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries.

Police have blocked multiple lanes on the road while they work on the wreck.

Officials say drivers should expect major delays and look for alternate routes.