Overturned tanker closes Highway 53 in Braselton | What we know

An overturned gasoline tanker in Braselton shut down a section of Highway 53 for several hours Friday.

The West Jackson Fire Department posted a photo to its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. showing the tanker completely overturned and appearing to have partially skidded off the roadway.

Highway 53 between New Cut and Hoyt Holder roads was shut down to allow crews to clean up. As of 3 p.m., those efforts were still ongoing. Crews were working to offload the fuel on board, but there were no reports of a spill.

Traffic is being diverted to New Cut Road to the south and New Liberty Church Road to the north.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

