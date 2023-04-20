Over 57 people arrested in Spalding County gang crackdown

Spalding County authorities say they have cracked nearly a decade's long criminal enterprise involving gangs and drugs smuggled from Mexico.

Investigators laid out the details of the crackdown during a news conference Thursday.

They say more than 57 people have been arrested in the multi-agency gang investigation.



From April 2014 to September 2022, investigators say dozens of gang members distributed meth and other drugs from Mexico using contraband cell phones in prison.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says this was a partnership involving multiple metro Atlanta area investigative agencies. He went on to say Georgia is safe because of it.

The Georgia Bureau of investigation says the suspects are bold and target young people.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also attended the news conference, stating there is a direct correlation between crime, investigations, and prosecutions.