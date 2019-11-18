Over 100 arrested during undercover human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County

Authorities with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced an operation that was months in the making and resulted in 104 people arrested for connectiond to human trafficking.

During a press conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister said among those arrested during "Operation Trade Secrets II" were 76 were men who wanted to purchase sex and 28 were woman who engaged in the sex trade, he explained. The operation ran from June 8 to November 5. A previous sting, "Operation Trade Secrets I," from earlier in the year resulted in 85 arrests.

He said his detectives focused on websites and forums known for soliciting sex, as well as strip clubs, massage parlors and motels. Female detectives posed as prostitutes and male detectives posed as johns.

“Like any business, the human trafficking industry boils down to supply and demand," the sheriff explained. "People who profit from trafficking women and children, along with those who pay to engage in this awful trade, must always be held accountable."

Sheriff Chronister said among the most disturbing arrests involved 36-year-old Jason Fitzgerald and 29-year-old Luis Colon. He said an undercover detective posed as a stepfather with a 14-year-old girl, and arranged a time for the two suspects to perform sex acts on the fictitious child. The sheriff said the acts they requested to do are "so repulsive, that I won't even begin to describe them."

Fitzgerald and Colon showed up at a trailer park in North Tampa. They began negotiating a price for sex with the child, and when they were told they could take their pick, having sex with a 14-year-old girl or a 13-year-old girl inside one of the trailers, they jumped at the chance to be with the even younger girl, explained Sheriff Chronister. "Predators like this do not belong on the streets of Hillsborough County."

Both were arrested on human trafficking charges.

Another suspect, 29-year-old Steven Cook, met with detectives on July 3, the sheriff recounted. Cook, who is a Latin King gang member, brought two women to have sex at a motel. One woman had pain from a medical issue, but Cook was forcing her to have sex, Chronister explained. He was arrested on a human trafficking charge.

Booking image for Steven Cook

As far as the 28 female suspects, Chronister said counselors were sent to speak to them in jail to “break this cycle and choose another way of life.”

“As dysfunctional as this type of behavior is…they know the individuals trafficking them are the only people they can depend on as far as feeding that addiction," he explained.

Chronister said there will be a large and coordinated response against human trafficking ahead of major events in Tampa, including WrestleMania and the Super Bowl. Law enforcement officials said they see a dramatic rise whenever large events – particularly sporting events – pop up in different cities.

“It goes back to that supply and demand. That demand goes up. A high number of people travel to the area," Sheriff Chronister added. “It’s never consensual. It’s a sure way to land yourself in jail in this county.”

Below is a video snippet from the undercover operation on November 5. The sting took place at a hotel in the area of Anderson Road and West Waters Avenue.