Outpouring of support for Gwinnett County mother scammed by fake landlord

A huge outpouring of love and support for a Gwinnett County mother who faced eviction after being scammed by a fake landlord.

Gwendolyn Williams was in tears when FOX 5 talked to her one week ago. She said a man she met on Craigslist who called himself Mr. Johnson scammed her out of more than $1,000 for what she thought was rent money, but he apparently pocketed it.

Williams, who has been deaf since the age of 4, called the police before calling FOX 5 to share her story after finding an eviction notice slapped on her door by the rightful property manager.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Since her story first aired earlier this week, her GoFundMe account has grown. More than 600 FOX 5 viewers have donated more than $22,000 to the health care assistant who had run out of money because of the move.

Advertisement

FOX 5 also contacted Progress Residential, the actual company that owns the home. They have decided to allow Gwendolyn and her daughter, who has autism, to remain in the home until January 1.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

That is the breathing room this mother said she needed to find a new home for her family. She will now avoid Craigslist and work with a legitimate realtor who hopes to find her a home by the beginning of the year.

Lawrenceville police are still trying to track down the so-called Mr. Johnson.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.