Out on Film lineup features Cloris Leachman film

From "Young Frankenstein" to "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Cloris Leachman left behind a long list of memorable film and television performances. Now, one of the late actress’ final film projects is screening as part of this year’s Out on Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival.

Leachman headlines "Jump, Darling," which was written and directed by Phil Connell and will screen on Friday, Sept 24 at 9 p.m. at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. Connell says the screenplay — which centers on a young drag performer who moves in with his elderly grandmother — isn’t autobiographical, but is rooted in reality.

"At the time that I started writing it, I was dealing with a lot of end-of-life conversions with my grandmother; that was a big feature of what I would talk about with her when I would visit her in the small town that she lived in," says Connell.

Of working with the late Oscar and Emmy winner, Connell says, "We just feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the experience of having been able to meet her and know her and work with her and have her sprinkle some magic on this production. And we’re also just incredibly proud of her and her performance in it."

"Jump, Darling" co-stars Thomas Duplessie; it will also be available for viewing virtually starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Click here for more information on the film and on Out on Film, which runs through Oct. 3.

