Our top 5 reasons to visit Kidsignments this week

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Back-to-school deals at Kidsignments

One of the nation's largest consignments events is happening this week at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds -- and for many parents, it's the perfect place to get that back-to-school shopping finished.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Savvy parents here in m tro Atlanta know exactly where to do their back-to-school shopping: Kidsignments

The children’s consignment sale happens twice a year at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville — and the fall event focuses on back-to-school necessities including clothing, accessories, books, electronics, and more. 

Here at Good Day Atlanta, we’ve spent so many mornings showcasing Kidsignments that we’ve lost count. That means we’re experts on the subject — so, here are our Top 5 reasons to check out the big sale this week.

  1. It’s a truly local event: Kidsignments was created by Jeri Lynn Cunningham nearly 30 years ago as a way to save money while shopping for her son, Brandon. The very first consignment event was held in the family’s two-car garage — and since then, it’s grown into one of the largest events of its kind in the nation, taking over two full buildings at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and featuring 1,500 sellers.
  2. The deals get better as the week goes on: Starting Wednesday, items that do not have a tag marked "NR" will be sold for 25% off. That in increases to 33% off on Thursday, 40% off on Friday, and 50% on Saturday.
  3. Early Halloween/Christmas shopping: The fall sale features plenty of gently-used toys, games, and electronics — many of which will likely show up on holiday wishlists — and also a selection of Halloween costumes, which are sold for a fraction of the retail price.
  4. Baby items: In case you hadn’t noticed, we’ve had some new additions to the Good Day Atlanta/FOX 5 Atlanta family recently! And Kidsignments features plenty of necessities for parents of newborns, including everything blankets, bibs, and onesies to car seats, cribs, and high chairs.
  5. Scoring those back-to-school deals: Cunningham says prices at Kidsignments are typically 20 to 40% of the original retail price, which means major savings on those back-to-school necessities. Looking for clothes, shoes, books, educational games, and study aids? You’ll likely find them this week at Kidsignments!

The hours for this year’s event are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds us located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville — for more on the event, click here