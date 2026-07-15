Ossoff presses Trump intelligence nominee: 'Who won the 2020 election?'

article

The Brief President Trump's intelligence director nominee Walter "Jay" Clayton III refused to answer who won the 2020 presidential election during a Senate hearing in Washington. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff slammed Clayton's lack of candidate answers as humiliating and evasive after the nominee sidestepped direct questions on Capitol Hill. Confrontation also erupted over the recent presence of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at a federal raid on the Fulton County elections office.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff aggressively questioned President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence during a tense committee hearing over the 2020 election results and a recent federal raid in Georgia.

Capitol Hill confrontation

What we know:

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee held a nomination hearing where Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, directly challenged Walter "Jay" Clayton III. When asked repeatedly to state who won the 2020 presidential election, Clayton refused to give a definitive answer. The nominee told the lawmaker he was not going to participate in the exchange and later dismissed the line of questioning as theater.

Ossoff blasted the nominee's refusal, calling it humiliating to indulge the president's delusions when everyone in the room knew the truthful answer. The senator stated that Clayton had an obligation to be honest and forthright while interviewing for the job to lead the nation's intelligence community.

Unanswered administration questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed why Clayton repeatedly declined to answer a basic question about the 2020 presidential election results. It also remains unclear exactly what role former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard played during a federal raid on the Fulton County elections office earlier this year.

While Ossoff noted that committee members are probing Gabbard for potential misconduct in the matter, the full scope of that investigation is unknown. Clayton claimed he was entirely unaware of the probe or that general counsel from his own office had already provided testimony regarding the incident.

Fulton County Elections raid

The backstory:

The confrontation shifted to a recent FBI raid on the Fulton County elections facility in Georgia. Clayton testified that he only learned Gabbard was present at the raid when Ossoff brought it to his attention during an office meeting. The senator openly questioned the nominee's credibility, calling his answers evasive after noting Gabbard testified her presence was requested by the president.

Tensions peaked when Ossoff pressed Clayton on whether it is appropriate for the nation's intelligence director to oversee domestic search warrants on sensitive election facilities. Clayton refused to answer the hypothetical scenario before the committee chairman cut off the debate because the senator's time had expired.

Trump's primetime address

What's next:

President Trump is set to deliver a primetime, televised address to the nation this Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern. He is expected to discuss the 2020 election and present evidence which shows he won, and that Georgia's two senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, were illegitimately elected.