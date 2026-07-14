Georgia political leaders push back on upcoming Trump address

The Brief President Trump is scheduled to deliver a primetime address this Thursday. There's speculation Trump will discuss unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia. During a Tuesday presser in the Oval Office, President Trump teased the upcoming speech, stating, " Without free and fair elections, we don't have a country. " Strategists are divided over the address, with Democrats calling the expected narrative "voter intimidation" and Republicans urging observers to wait for the actual speech.



The political world is firmly focused on Georgia as anticipation builds over President Donald Trump’s upcoming primetime address.

What we know:

Speculation is rampant that the president will use the speech to air allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, reportedly taking direct aim at the legitimacy of sitting Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Trump confirmed that his remarks would concern elections. "Without free and fair elections, we don't have a country," Trump said.

Reports that the speech could challenge the legitimacy of Georgia's sitting Democratic Senators immediately triggered a fierce backlash from Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on social media.

What they're saying:

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson said pushing these claims ahead of the elections is a dangerous strategy.

"This is so disappointing, and it's really disgusting that the president of the United States is, again, using every single power that he has to try to interfere with our upcoming elections by continuing to spread false claims and lies about the 2020 election," Johnson said.

He further argued that the president’s rhetoric is a form of voter intimidation. "President Trump is continuing to use these, aggressive tactics, these bullying tactics to try to confuse, confuse the election base, but also, more importantly, to intimidate voters," Johnson said.

The other side:

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans are cautioning against jumping to conclusions before the president officially takes the podium. Republican strategist Loretta Lepore said it is too early to know exactly what direction the speech will take.

"Well, I think we have to wait and see and see what the president actually says," Lepore said. "And if he chooses to pursue that narrative. He may not even be on that track at this point. He may choose to speak in Georgia on totally different topics, that benefit the ticket as a whole."

Lepore emphasized that Georgia's independent and moderate voters are far more focused on immediate, everyday economic realities than on previous election cycles. "...and I would say the issues of the past are not their issues that they're concerned about when they're sitting at home at the kitchen table with their families," Lepore said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact text or specific policy arguments the president will present during the live national broadcast.

What's next:

President Trump is set to deliver a primetime, televised address to the nation this Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.