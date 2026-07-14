Paulding public meetings overflow as residents fight data centers

The Brief Paulding County residents are packing local public meetings to protest new zoning regulations that could pave the way for massive data centers. Homeowners express deep concerns over potential spikes in electricity rates, constant industrial noise, and severe ecological damage near their neighborhoods. Angry taxpayers accuse the commission of utilizing sneaky text amendments to bypass mandatory public hearings and notices.



Furious homeowners packed two standing-room-only county commission meetings Tuesday to demand a moratorium on data centers. They also held a protest in front of the Paulding County Government Complex.

What we know:

Taxpayers packed two standing-room-only county commission meetings Tuesday and held a protest in between meetings in front of the county government building to demand a moratorium or outright ban on these industrial complexes.

The outcry follows the commission's approval of four overlay districts in the county, including one near Bethel Church and Highway 92, also known as Hiram-Douglasville Highway.

Residents fear the developments will lead to soaring electricity bills, constant noise, and permanent damage to the environment. Local homeowner Kimberly Savage pointed out that these facilities require immense electrical capacity and massive water usage depending on their cooling systems.

The technology park overlay districts were created via text amendments rather than the standard rezoning process. Resident Steven Cochran accused commissioners of using this method to bypass public hearings and notice requirements.

"Why did you do it by text amendment as opposed to the normal way of zoning?" Cochran asked commissioners. "There are only two reasons that I can think of. Cowardice and money."

Frustrated taxpayers at the meeting warned local leaders that "elections are coming" if their concerns are ignored.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if they will implement an immediate moratorium or ban on these developments. Additionally, commissioners have not publicly responded to accusations regarding the text amendment process.