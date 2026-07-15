How a simple look out an office window created Atlanta's iconic park

The Brief Centennial Olympic Park is currently serving as the central hub for Atlanta’s World Cup experience, packing in tens of thousands of soccer fans at the FIFA Fan Festival. Thirty years ago, this vibrant footprint did not exist; it was a major downtown eyesore made up of a messy mix of empty warehouses and run-down lots. The multi-million-dollar project was entirely privately financed by local corporations, foundations like the Woodruff Foundation, and thousands of everyday citizens who purchased commemorative paving bricks.



Long before global soccer fans took over the downtown greenspace, the area was a neglected mix of run-down lots. The inspiration for the park came to Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games President and CEO Billy Payne while looking out his high-rise office window.

A vision born from an office window

Local perspective:

With visitors heading to Georgia for the 1996 Summer Olympics, Payne knew the city needed a central location downtown where everyone could gather.

"I was looking down there and just, you know, out of the blue, just craziness, you know, I said, 'Well, let's just build the park,'" Payne said.

An archival artist's rendering depicts the early master plan design for Centennial Olympic Park, which was envisioned by Billy Payne to transform downtown Atlanta's neglected industrial lots ahead of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The idea initially faced heavy skepticism from his own team.

"What was the reaction? Well, I said it first, I think, to some of our Olympic lawyers, and they freaked out because they were all busy with what they were doing. And, you know, they said, 'Building that—must be 50 different property owners—we'll never acquire it,'" he said.

Despite the logistical nightmare, Payne and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young teamed up to bring the park to life. They envisioned a space that would shed Atlanta's past and launch a new, truly international identity.

Driving the community to ‘buy in’

The backstory:

Because the project used zero public tax dollars, organizers had to get creative to raise the necessary funds. The Woodruff Foundation stepped forward as a principal ally to help acquire the property, while local corporations pitched in to cover expenses.

To make everyday citizens feel like part owners in the massive endeavor, the committee began selling commemorative paving bricks.

"We thought, rather quickly, that let's make everybody feel a part owner in this endeavor. And the way to do that was with the commemorative bricks," Payne said.

Hundreds of passionate soccer fans packed Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta for the sold-out FIFA Fan Festival to watch the global tournament's final match broadcasts on July 15, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The campaign quickly took off, fueling both the budget and community spirit.

"They were selling like crazy. I bet it was fun—it was fun. I remember every day I'd get to the office: 'How many bricks we sell yesterday?' It was fun," he said.

Racing the clock to a lasting legacy

What's next:

Because the concept surfaced so late in the Olympic preparation timeline, crews had to scramble, racing against the clock; they wrapped up construction just days before the Opening Ceremonies.

An archival artist's rendering depicts the early master plan design for Centennial Olympic Park, which was envisioned by Billy Payne to transform downtown Atlanta's neglected industrial lots ahead of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Thirty years later, the site is maintained by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority and remains a permanent anchor for the city. For Payne, seeing the space transform from a blighted area into a global stage for the FIFA World Cup brings the ultimate dream completely full circle.

"To be truthful, it is the manifestation of the way we brag about ourselves. People come to the American South—it's the friendliest people you'll ever meet. The welcome will be enormous," Payne said. "And it's served that purpose for all of these decades. And even now, with the FIFA World Cup, just coming full circle... it's great to see."